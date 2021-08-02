83°
WATCH: Masked burglars try to break into ATM using crowbars, chains & stolen truck
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are looking for two people who stole a truck and then tried to burglarize an ATM Thursday night.
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released surveillance video showing the suspects using pry bars, crowbars, and a chain with a hook to try and open the teller machine. Deputies said they stole a white Ford F-150 before the attempted break-in.
The sheriff's office said it's still looking for both people involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 225-621-4636.
