WATCH: Nicholas brings street flooding to some parts of capital area

BATON ROUGE - Streets flooded in some neighborhoods around Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas Tuesday as Tropical Depression Nicholas brought significant rainfall to southeast Louisiana.

The storm made landfall in Texas overnight but is expected to drop heavy rain on much of the WBRZ viewing area through Wednesday. A flash flood watch is currently in effect for all of south Louisiana and parts of Mississippi and Texas.

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** for the shaded area. We'll have updated forecasts and post warnings, if issued. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/dsHkrY41eB — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) September 14, 2021

High water has also been reported on some highways in the Baton Rouge area, specifically Scenic Highway between 71st and Gouchaux and between 69th and 79th, Tuesday afternoon.

See updates from around the area below.

Lots of pre-filled sandbags available at location on S. Darla (for Gonzales residents only) pic.twitter.com/Fz5L4SJZV1 — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) September 14, 2021

“High water” signs are already out after a car got stuck in Goodwood Blvd., still cars are passing through floodwaters. #lawx #batonrouge @WBRZ https://t.co/22lfx6N8LO pic.twitter.com/U7uybpr5o2 — Taylor Marie Rubach (@rubachtaylortv) September 14, 2021

Lots of Ida debris clogging ditches in AP. Officials have suspended debris removal while preparing for Nicholas. If you can, move obstructions out of your ditches pic.twitter.com/y6QofeqKqC — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) September 14, 2021

Here’s what Bayou Manchac looks like right now pic.twitter.com/tilvOpZA7W — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) September 14, 2021

Ditches already very full in Prairieville ahead of Nicholas pic.twitter.com/myxAWZTTY9 — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) September 14, 2021

LOOK AT THIS! The drive-thru at the Hancock Whitney Bank off Perkins just collapsed. Luckily nothing was underneath at the time. pic.twitter.com/2654eXiPxd — Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) September 14, 2021