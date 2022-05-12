91°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Massive offshore Florida brawl caught on drone video
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Video shows a massive brawl at a party on the water in Central Florida this past weekend.
The incident happened Saturday in what was billed as a "huge flotilla-gathering" called "Mayhem at Lake George 2022."
An estimated 800 people attended the event.
Several people standing in knee-deep water were seen throwing punches near the DJ's barge.
It's unclear what started the fight.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said authorities made a number of arrests.
Trending News
Several citations and warnings were also handed out.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Explicit: New video shows confrontation between bus driver, student
-
WATCH: Massive offshore Florida brawl caught on drone video
-
Baton Rouge taxpayers to pay another half million for sewage settlements
-
Collapsed concrete concerns, subject of man's complaints for decade
-
Dutchtown baseball holds special graduation for tourney bound team