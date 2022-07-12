WATCH: Man wearing ankle monitor arrested after holding business at gunpoint

CULVER, Calif. - A man was caught on camera robbing a business at gunpoint when he was already on parole for an unrelated crime.

Sunday afternoon, local police responded to an alleged armed robbery at a Boost Mobile store. Officers obtained security footage, which showed the suspect jumping over the counter, forcing the two employees to lay down on the ground while he took money from the register.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Lawrence Bell, took about $500 before fleeing on foot.

The footage also showed the man dropping a set of car keys on his way out of the store. The keys helped police locate Bell and arrest him without further incident. The stolen money was found in his car, as well as a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

After his arrest, police found out Bell was already on parole for another, previous robbery.