79°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH LIVE: LSU fans cheer on Tigers as they depart for Final Four
BATON ROUGE - LSU is inviting fans to help send off the women's basketball team in style before their Final Four appearance against Virginia Tech.
The university says the celebration will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday in front of the PMAC, between the stadium's exterior ramps. Fans who want to attend can park in lot 404, in front of Tiger Stadium's gate six.
WBRZ will stream the event in its entirety on WBRZ+ and on the WBRZ YouTube channel.
The team will leave for Dallas, Texas that afternoon for its first Final Four appearance since 2008. The Tigers will play Friday against the Hokies at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CONTENT WARNING: Video shows Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
-
Judy in Disguise @ 55 - Sunday Journal
-
Vehicle fire on I-110 Tuesday morning
-
Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill; Two Louisiana natives...
-
New Mississippi River bridge location still undecided but will have tolls, DOTD...
Sports Video
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four
-
LSU women's basketball, prepping for Elite 8, has a unique fan watching...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover