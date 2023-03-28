WATCH LIVE: LSU fans cheer on Tigers as they depart for Final Four

BATON ROUGE - LSU is inviting fans to help send off the women's basketball team in style before their Final Four appearance against Virginia Tech.

The university says the celebration will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday in front of the PMAC, between the stadium's exterior ramps. Fans who want to attend can park in lot 404, in front of Tiger Stadium's gate six.

WBRZ will stream the event in its entirety on WBRZ+ and on the WBRZ YouTube channel.

The team will leave for Dallas, Texas that afternoon for its first Final Four appearance since 2008. The Tigers will play Friday against the Hokies at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN.