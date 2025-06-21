WATCH LIVE : Coach Miles introduces new assistant coaches for 2016 season

Image: Chris Parent / LSU Athletics Department

BATON ROUGE - LSU football head coach Les Miles is set to address the media at 2 p.m. Wednesday as he is expected to introduce two new assistant coaches for the upcoming season.

Miles will be welcoming on board former Auburn coach Dameyune Craig who will oversee the wide receivers along with Jabbar Juluke, who comes to the Tigers by way of Karr, as running back coach.

