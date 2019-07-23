80°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Frustrated mother duck attacks firefighter saving her ducklings
LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A Florida firefighter was reminded how thankless his job can be while rescuing a pair of trapped ducklings earlier this week.
Video shared by the Lauderhill Fire Department shows a crew member pulling the ducklings out of a drain. After several minutes of watching the firefighter pull her babies out of the drain, the mom seemingly grows very impatient, taking flight and giving the man a peck to the side of his head.
The firefighter was unharmed, and the reunited family of ducks was last seen waddling off into the sunset.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Frustrated mother duck attacks firefighter saving her ducklings
-
Arrest made in mysterious death of Ole Miss student; suspect seen leaving...
-
LSU locker room renovation sparks debate
-
One killed, one critical after fiery crash on Siegen Lane late Monday
-
LSU football players dazzled by new locker room