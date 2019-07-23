80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Frustrated mother duck attacks firefighter saving her ducklings

1 hour 19 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, July 23 2019 Jul 23, 2019 July 23, 2019 2:10 PM July 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A Florida firefighter was reminded how thankless his job can be while rescuing a pair of trapped ducklings earlier this week.

Video shared by the Lauderhill Fire Department shows a crew member pulling the ducklings out of a drain. After several minutes of watching the firefighter pull her babies out of the drain, the mom seemingly grows very impatient, taking flight and giving the man a peck to the side of his head.

The firefighter was unharmed, and the reunited family of ducks was last seen waddling off into the sunset.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days