Watch: Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues man with gunshot wound near Lake Borgne

Friday, January 17 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAKE BORGNE - The U.S. Coast Guard used a helicopter to rescue a man suffering from a gunshot wound near Lake Borgne Friday morning.

The Coast Guard received a report of a man who sustained an accidental gunshot wound to his lower back while duck hunting at 9:55 a.m. The aircrew arrived on scene at 10:38 a.m. and hoisted the man onto the helicopter and transported him to a New Orleans hospital.

The Coast Guard says he's in stable condition. 

