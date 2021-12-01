WATCH: Brian Kelly makes first appearance as LSU football coach

BATON ROUGE - Notre Dame's winningest head coach has officially cut ties with the Fighting Irish to become Scott Woodward's most recent coaching hire for the LSU Tigers.

New LSU head football coach Brian Kelly arrived in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon. He'll hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon at 12 and also speak to fans during halftime of LSU's Wednesday night basketball game.

Kelly was greeted by LSU's Golden Band and fans as his plane landed at the Baton Rouge Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Kelly, currently in his twelfth season at Notre Dame, has his team fighting for spot in the College Football Playoffs. With No. 2 Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday, Notre Dame is likely to be just outside top four whenever the CFP committee releases its latest rankings this week. The past five seasons have seen Kelly rack up 54 wins and appearances in the college football playoff two of the last three seasons.

Kelly has been the long-time Notre Dame coach and has been with the school since 2009. With the win over Wisconsin on Sept. 25, Kelly passed Knute Rockne to claim sole possession of first all-time in program history in career wins at Notre Dame.

Before his residency at Notre Dame, Kelley worked as the head coach at Grand Valley State University, Central Michigan University and the University of Cincinnati.

The 60-year-old from Massachusetts had the most success during Notre Dame's 2012 season, going into the National Championship with 12 wins and no losses. The Fighting Irish were blown out by the Crimson Tide, losing 42-15, and Kelly has not taken a team to the National Championship since.

He has an overall record of 283-97-2 in his 31 seasons as a head coach.

During Notre Dame's Tuesday news conference regarding Kelly's decision to move to LSU, Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick said, "[Kelly] did not discuss with me the conversations he had with other universities. There was not anything identified at any time that we could not accommodate."

He continued, "Brian did not come to [Notre Dame executives]... with some opportunity to match [LSU's offer]."

Kelly reportedly resigned from the university Monday evening and Swarbrick said he, "was not surprised."