Watch anywhere Friday night: WBRZ's Heisman preview

BATON ROUGE – LSU fans near and far will be tuned-in Saturday as Joe Burrow and the Heisman trophy dreams are realized.

The Ohio native was among the four college athletes announced as contenders for the award which will be announced Saturday. Burrow would be just the second athlete in LSU history to win the award, the first since RB Billy Cannon won it in 1959.

Burrow has been the obvious favorite for the award ever since the Tigers marched into Tuscaloosa last month and snapped their eight-game losing streak against perennial championship contender Alabama.

There are, of course, numerous other "Heisman moments” featuring LSU’s Burrow. And, you can see them all!

WBRZ will re-live the Tigers’ perfect season with Burrow at the center in a special, unprecedented hour-long Heisman preview show in primetime on Channel 2 and streaming on WBRZ+ Friday night.

The show will feature reports produced in Baton Rouge, highlights and live reports from New York City where the trophy will be given away. The show will also report live from Athens, Ohio – Burrow’s hometown.

Watch the WBRZ Heisman preview special, live, Friday night from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. on WBRZ Channel 2 on your regular TV service. The show will also be streamed, live, on WBRZ.com and the WBRZ + news channel available on area cable systems and Roku streaming devices.

Viewers will be able to access a live stream from connected smartphones and tablets, too.

Replays will be seen throughout the day Saturday on WBRZ+.

Here's how to watch WBRZ, WBRZ+ on any device