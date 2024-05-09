82°
Walker man sentenced to 30 years in prison, chemical castration for rape of three juveniles

32 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, May 09 2024 May 9, 2024 May 09, 2024 9:46 PM May 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

LIVINGSTON — A Walker man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison following a conviction in a 2021 investigation involving the rape of three juveniles.

Blake Lott was convicted on three counts of second degree rape.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating Lott in April 2021 after a juvenile disclosed that she was being sexually assaulted. The investigation led to two additional juvenile victims. DNA evidence was obtained to corroborate the victims’ statements, outlining the sexual abuse.

In addition to his 30 year prison stint, Lott was sentenced to chemical castration and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

