VP Mike Pence visiting Baton Rouge next week to discuss coronavirus response with Gov. Edwards

BATON ROUGE - Vice President Mike Pence will be in the capital area July 14 to discuss the coronavirus outbreak with Governor John Bel Edwards.

Pence will be in Baton Rouge Tuesday, where he'll meet with the governor and state health experts. Afterward, both are scheduled to participate with state education leaders in a roundtable discussion at Tiger Stadium.

They are expected to discuss fall reopening plans and potential changes for school athletics.

You can read the full statement from the White House below.

"On Tuesday, July 14th, Vice President Pence will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. There, the Vice President will meet with Governor Edwards and his health care team on their efforts to combat COVID-19. Afterward, the Vice President will participate in a roundtable discussion at LSU’s Tiger Stadium with Governor Edwards and higher education leaders focusing on fall reopening plans and university sports programs. Following, the Vice President will host a press briefing with Governor Edwards. Later that evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.

Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are forthcoming."