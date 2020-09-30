78°
Voluntary boil advisory issued for city of Zachary
ZACHARY - City officials in Zachary have issued a voluntary boil advisory for all residents who live near Highway 19 and Pride Port Hudson Road. The advisory is due to a water main break in the area, which crews are working to repair.
Residents in the area should boil their water for approximately one minute before use.
The boil advisory will remain active until the water samples are cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health. For more information, contact the City of Zachary Utilities Office at (225) 654-0201, or visit their website.
