Videos show massive wildfire burning near Amite

By: Josh Meeks

AMITE - Fire crews Thursday were rushing to the scene of a large wildfire burning in Tangipahoa Parish near the city of Amite.

Videos showed large plumes of smoke burning behind trees just off Highway 16 west of I-55.

It's unknown how much land the fire had consumed.

The entire state of Louisiana has been under a burn ban since August 7th. Governor John Bel Edwards said that this was the driest, hottest summer on record in the state.

