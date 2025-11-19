75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Victim identified in South 18th Street shooting

1 year 8 months 1 day ago Tuesday, March 19 2024 Mar 19, 2024 March 19, 2024 3:25 PM March 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon along South 18th Street. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near the corner of South 18th and America streets. 

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Dwain Fleming. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

