75°
Latest Weather Blog
Victim identified in South 18th Street shooting
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon along South 18th Street.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near the corner of South 18th and America streets.
Trending News
The victim was identified as 61-year-old Dwain Fleming. No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Broadmoor High School Arts and Crafts Fest
-
Central Police arrest woman for BAC allegedly 2.5 times legal limit after...
-
Mayor Edwards' Chief Efficiency Officer, members of communications team laid off Monday
-
Southern University's Human Jukebox among finalists for HBCU Band of the Year
-
Ochsner doctor explains Type 1.5 diabetes diagnosis
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener
-
LSU men's basketball tops Alcorn State after second half adjustments
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...