Veterans join WBRZ to talk Baton Rouge's Veterans Parade this weekend

BATON ROUGE - The city of Baton Rouge is inviting everyone to help honor war veterans during its annual Veterans Parade at the Riverfront Plaza Saturday.

Jonathan "Boogie" Long will be kicking off the festivities at the Riverfront Plaza stage at 11 a.m. At noon, the parade will commence with a flyover by two F-15C aircraft from the 159th Fighter Wing in New Orleans, followed by school bands, ROTCs, and veterans from across the Capital Region. The parade will roll down River Road from North Street to Government St., ending in front of the USS Kidd Veterans Museum.

The Grand Marshals of this year’s parade are three World War II veterans, all over the age of 100: Warrant Officer Johnnie A. Jones Sr., 101 – Army; Corporal Leon Dixon Sr., 104 – Army; and Army Private First Class Lawrence Brooks, 110, who is the oldest World War II veteran in the nation.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and General Russel Honoré will also speak at the event.