Vehicle fire, 18-wheeler crash cause early morning closure on Scenic Highway

Monday, September 28 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning, a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a vehicle fire caused a lane closure on Scenic Road near Mt. Pleasant Zachary Road (Hwy 64).

The incident occurred shortly before 4:15 a.m. and led to the closure of northbound Scenic at Mt. Pleasant Zachary Road.

Officials say a vehicle fire occurred, but has since been extinguished, an 18- wheeler trailer that was hauling oil continues to block the roadway.

Officials have confirmed that this is not a hazmat situation.

