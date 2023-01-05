Vacant home ruled total loss after early-morning fire

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that left a vacant home completely destroyed early Thursday morning.

The fire took place on Desoto Drive around 3:30 a.m., and the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time officials arrived. Crews focused on controlling the blaze and stopping it from reaching nearby homes.

While no injuries were reported and the fire department said it was able to keep nearby homes from being damaged, the vacant home was ruled a total loss.