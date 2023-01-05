60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vacant home ruled total loss after early-morning fire

4 hours 25 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, January 05 2023 Jan 5, 2023 January 05, 2023 5:42 AM January 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that left a vacant home completely destroyed early Thursday morning. 

The fire took place on Desoto Drive around 3:30 a.m., and the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time officials arrived. Crews focused on controlling the blaze and stopping it from reaching nearby homes. 

Trending News

While no injuries were reported and the fire department said it was able to keep nearby homes from being damaged, the vacant home was ruled a total loss. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days