Utility overcharge corrected, more lighting provided in bill fix

BATON ROUGE - A business owner is in a much better position after reaching out to 2 On Your Side for help with her Entergy bill. Dorothy Holdon asked for help after she couldn't find a resolution on her own.

"Within a couple of days they were out installing lights," she said.

Holdon is proud to have three new security lights surrounding her business on Plank Road in Baton Rouge. She's also happy to have a large credit on her account.

"It makes a big difference, the place is well lit and customers can come in without being afraid."

For the past two years, Holdon has been receiving a charge on her Entergy bill for a security light that was not operational. The pole it had been hung on was taken out by a car in 2021. After calling Entergy several times and not receiving the help she asked for, she contacted 2 On Your Side. Soon after, she says she took a call from Entergy and changes started to happen.

"Even before the story aired I got a call from Entergy," she said.

Entergy recently rolled out a new street light outage reporting system. The system can be accessed through the Entergy app on or online here. Customers should click "report an outage now" and then select "a security light or street light is out" from the prompts. The system can be accessed through an account or as a guest so people can flag locations where security lights or street lights are out.