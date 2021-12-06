USS KIDD remembers Pearl Harbor, invites public to attend Tuesday observance

BATON ROUGE - USS KIDD representatives announced Monday that veterans and community members are invited to the USS KIDD Veterans Museum’s Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony Tuesday, December 7.

This free, public observance will be held aboard USS KIDD beginning at 11:55 a.m.

The program, which is hosted by USS KIDD staff and volunteers, will include music performed by the Marine Forces Reserve Band from New Orleans.

Sailors from the active-duty USS KIDD DDG-100 have been invited to attend, alongside Baton Rouge native Commanding Officer CDR Matt Noland and three of his crew, Chief Petty Officer Cameron Cauthen, Logistics Specialist Seaman Richard McClain, and Boatswain's Mate Seaman Basilo Hernandez.

CDR Noland explained why he feels it's important to attend the observation, saying, “We are coming to Baton Rouge because we want to maintain a connection between our history and the future of KIDD. DD-661 is our namesake, and one of the most decorated warships from the Second World War. It is an honor to have her as part of our own legacy and very special to have the opportunity to remember Pearl Harbor onboard with some of my most accomplished young Sailors from her modern namesake, DDG-100.”

It was a Sunday morning in December of 1941 when 183 aircraft of the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

The December 7th attack led to the deaths of more than 2,400 American military personnel. Among those lost were Rear Admiral Isaac C. Kidd, Sr., after whom the USS KIDD is named, and 46 native sons of Louisiana.

Admiral Kidd's flagship USS ARIZONA after Pearl Harbor attack

The following day, America entered World War II.

Immediately following Tuesday's Pearl Harbor Day service at the USS KIDD, a memorial ceremony will be held ashore for a more recent tragic event.

The Coast Guard buoy tender WHITE ALDER was lost in a collision on the Mississippi River near White Castle on December 7, 1968.

Members of the USCG Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge will honor the 17 crew that went down with their ship. The WHITE ALDER’s crew is entombed aboard their ship on the river’s bottom.

For more information, please call (225) 342-1942 or visit the website at www.usskidd.com.