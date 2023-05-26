69°
Upset over university play, person makes threatening post and is arrested

5 years 1 month 1 week ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 April 12, 2018 9:59 AM April 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

HAMMOND – A person was arrested for threatening the Southeastern campus in an apparent tirade over a university production of The Crucible, a play about the Salem witch trials of the late 1600s.

“… Xenophobic pieces of s***,” a person posted on social media about the play. “I dare whoever is in charge… to prove me wrong. I will destroy and kill and every single person in this department,” a person wrote in a Facebook status message.

“It's showtime and I'm bringing the curtain down on everyone,” the message warned, and directly threatened a university employee.

The post appears to have been made earlier this week. A spokesperson for Southeastern said Thursday an arrest was made.

"The University Police Department did not believe there was an imminent threat to faculty, staff, or students," a spokesperson said.  But, after interviewing the person who made the post, "officers obtained a confession and arrested the subject."

SLU did not provide the name of the individual but said they were banned from the university.  Sheriff's deputies said they arrested  Bruce Javery, 22, of Slidell, for terrorizing.

The Crucible opens next week, according to the SLU box office website. It's not clear if the post was related to a scorned actor who did not get a part.

