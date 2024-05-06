Latest Weather Blog
Street racer pleading guilty to charges filed after woman hit as he fled police in 2022
BATON ROUGE - A street racer is pleading guilty after being accused of killing a woman during a chase that included speeds of 120 mph.
Darrien Rogers, 24, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and aggravated flight from an officer after the April 30, 2022, crash killed Sherell Weston, 49. The crash occurred at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Fuqua Street.
According to police, Rogers had been driving erratically when officers attempted to pull him over. Police said they tried to stop Rogers when they noticed him speeding and driving the wrong way on Choctaw Drive near North Acadian Thruway. He sped away and ran through a red light at Scenic and Fuqua, striking Weston's car on the driver's side, investigators said.
Weston died at the scene; Rogers had minor injuries.
Rogers' trial had been scheduled to start Monday before 19th Judicial District Judge Louise Hines. His sentencing was set for July 8.
Police said Rogers was among a number of street races that tied up traffic following the Garth Brooks concert at Tiger Stadium in 2022. His social media accounts include references to the "Highway Demons" that claimed responsibility for shutting down College Drive after the Brooks concert in late April 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD attempts to recover pig on Government Street I-10 off-ramp
-
Sunday Journal: Teacher Appreciation Week
-
Termite swarm as season begins; here's what to look out for
-
Killian's water system still compromised; city leaders continue asking for state's support
-
Exxon contractor found dead at chemical plant Sunday
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...