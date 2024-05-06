Street racer pleading guilty to charges filed after woman hit as he fled police in 2022

BATON ROUGE - A street racer is pleading guilty after being accused of killing a woman during a chase that included speeds of 120 mph.

Darrien Rogers, 24, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and aggravated flight from an officer after the April 30, 2022, crash killed Sherell Weston, 49. The crash occurred at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Fuqua Street.

According to police, Rogers had been driving erratically when officers attempted to pull him over. Police said they tried to stop Rogers when they noticed him speeding and driving the wrong way on Choctaw Drive near North Acadian Thruway. He sped away and ran through a red light at Scenic and Fuqua, striking Weston's car on the driver's side, investigators said.

Weston died at the scene; Rogers had minor injuries.

Rogers' trial had been scheduled to start Monday before 19th Judicial District Judge Louise Hines. His sentencing was set for July 8.

Police said Rogers was among a number of street races that tied up traffic following the Garth Brooks concert at Tiger Stadium in 2022. His social media accounts include references to the "Highway Demons" that claimed responsibility for shutting down College Drive after the Brooks concert in late April 2022.