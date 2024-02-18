UPDATE: Woman arrested for stealing wallet from elderly man then spending $2,100

GONZALES- Deputies arrested a woman who stole an elderly man's wallet, then later spent $2,100.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office describes the suspect as a white female. She has been identified as 35-year-old Anna Wells.

Surveillance footage shows the woman walking into Walmart in Gonzales with a white male and baby. Authorities say, $2,100 was taken from the elderly man's account.

Deputies are still looking for Walter Vicknair for his involvement in the case.

If you have any information regarding the theft, please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.