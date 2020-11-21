55°
Latest Weather Blog
Update: Police identify 2 people killed in shooting on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, third person possibly involved
BATON ROUGE - A business owner was shot to death in a mid-day robbery Friday on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, and someone else apparently killed the robber as he tried to run away.
Timothy McCoy went into Wise Communications at 2629 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. around noon. Police said he robbed and shot Mahmod Khalaf, the business owner.
As McCoy was leaving the store, a third person saw what happened and "shot McCoy as he exited the business," Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said in a news release. That person then ran away. Both Khalaf, 48, and McCoy, 28, died at the scene of the shooting.
The investigation continued Friday night and police said anyone with information can contact detectives at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor: No decision yet on changes to Baton Rouge Mardi Gras in...
-
Protesters rally at LSU over university's alleged mishandling of sexual assault claims
-
Lines form at EBR polling locations as early voting for Dec. 5...
-
Mardi Gras shop owner fears cancellations could put him out of business...
-
I-12 reopens after tanker truck explosion Friday morning; state trooper and truck...
Sports Video
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana