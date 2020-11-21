Update: Police identify 2 people killed in shooting on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, third person possibly involved

BATON ROUGE - A business owner was shot to death in a mid-day robbery Friday on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, and someone else apparently killed the robber as he tried to run away.

Timothy McCoy went into Wise Communications at 2629 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. around noon. Police said he robbed and shot Mahmod Khalaf, the business owner.

As McCoy was leaving the store, a third person saw what happened and "shot McCoy as he exited the business," Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said in a news release. That person then ran away. Both Khalaf, 48, and McCoy, 28, died at the scene of the shooting.

The investigation continued Friday night and police said anyone with information can contact detectives at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.