UPDATE: LSU Tiger baseball postponed, but more fans are headed to games

The LSU Tiger baseball team had their Tuesday night game against the Nicholls State Colonels postponed until 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon due to inclement weather conditions.

LSU will now play two nine-inning games on Wednesday in Alex Box Stadium, the first against Nicholls at 2 p.m. then follow it up with their regularly scheduled game against Southern at 6:30 p.m..

According to the school the stadium will be cleared in between games, and fans will need to present a Nicholls ticket for admission to the 2 p.m. game and a Southern ticket for admission to the 6:30 p.m. game.

Fans hoping to attend games will have a better chance moving forward as well. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced a state-wide move to Phase 3 which would allow 50% capacity at outdoor sporting events effective Wednesday, March 3.

In a statement from the school on Tuesday afternoon they said that “LSU Athletics has been coordinating with the Governor’s office regarding a plan to expand capacity for outdoor spring sports to 50 percent. When the Fire Marshal approves those plans, we will announce them to the public. We are excited about the opportunity to welcome more fans to our outdoor venues. We will also undertake the task responsibly and in accordance with the SEC’s health and safety protocols, which will include mandatory and strictly-enforced mask wearing. We will be as safe as we possibly can as we work to support our student-athletes as much as we can.”

LSU has not yet announced how quickly they can pivot to increased capacity, but it is expected that they will try to accommodate as many fans as allowed per local and state regulations.