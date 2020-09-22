Upcoming 'Mammos & Mimosas' event offers mammograms, mimosas, and swag bags

BATON ROUGE – 'Mammos & Mimosas,' an annual event that pairs mammograms with mimosas and free swag, is only weeks away and participants are urged to sign up now.

Baton Rouge General (BRG) is hosting the event Saturday, October 17, and taking care to implement COVID-related precautions that will keep all participants safe while maintaining the event's fun atmosphere.

Guests will receive a mimosa, a free brunch certificate to Bistro Byronz to use whenever they want, plus a swag bag with goodies from local companies in lieu of booth demonstrations, in addition to their private clinical breast exam and mammogram. In the past, guests would enjoy a buffet, live music, mimosas, and local retailers and demonstrations on site. This year’s event is from 9 a.m.- noon at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus.

Women in the U.S. have a 1-in-8 lifetime risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. Mammograms can help find or detect breast cancer early, even before a lump can be felt. It’s even more important now as the pandemic has many people delaying healthcare out of fear of contracting COVID, including mammograms. Annual mammograms are recommended for women ages 40 and older who do not have a family history of breast cancer.

At the event, mammograms will be performed by a mammography technician from BRG’s Women’s Center and will be accompanied by clinical breast exams performed by a BRG physician. Anyone attending will need to wear a mask for the duration of the event.

The event is open to women 40 and older who have not had a mammogram within the last year. Registration is $20 and won’t be filed with your insurance.

To register, visit BRGeneral.org/mammos.