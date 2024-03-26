Two WBRSO employees arrested in separate incidents of abuse of power

PORT ALLEN - Two employees with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were arrested in separate incidents of abuse of power inside the parish's correctional facility.

The sheriff's office said Monday night it arrested Brendan Dunbar, 23, and Decoe Gillette, 43, for two separate incidents that happened inside the jail.

Dunbar is accused of pepper-spraying an inmate and lying about the event in an incident report. He was arrested and fired from the office where he began working in June 2021.

Gillette is accused of bringing narcotics and contraband onto her shift at the correctional center. Gillette was also fired after having worked with the office since December 2023.