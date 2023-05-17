Two teens on the run after escaping juvenile jail in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE - Law enforcement is looking for two teenaged males who escaped from a juvenile prison in St. Martinville.

According to the Office of Juvenile Justice, officers are looking for a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male, both from Calcasieu Parish.

The pair left the facility shortly after 12:30 on Monday. The prison says as of 3:30 p.m., the campus is secure but the escapees remain at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the pair should call (225) 963-2753.