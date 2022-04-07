69°
Two shot in iPhone sale gone wrong Thursday morning

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, December 14 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Two people were rushed to the hospital in serious condition after a private sale set up online turned into a shooting Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at the corner of Highland Road and South Boulevard under the I-10 overpass a few blocks off Government Street. The gunfire rang out around nine o'clock.

Authorities told WBRZ the victims, a man and a woman, had arranged a meeting online in order to sell an iPhone. When the two arrived at the pre-determined location, the prospective buyer, pulled a out a gun and attempted to rob them. 

The gunman then opened fire on the pair as they drove away. The two pulled over a distance from the shooting scene after they realized they had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital. 

Police say the woman was shot in the stomach and the male was shot in the arm. The victims' names have not been released.  

Police are now investigating the shooting, looking for the gunman and a second suspect who was present at the time of the shooting.

Check back for updates.

