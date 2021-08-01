Mother and daughter shot during man's deadly rampage Sunday have 'long road ahead'

BATON ROUGE - Two of four people hurt in an accused killer's violent rampage Sunday morning have a "long road" to recovery.

Jefferson United Methodist Church said on social media Sunday afternoon that two of the victims wounded in the crime spree were members of their congregation, Rachel and Debbie Tullous. The church said both were shot in the shoulder, and Debbie was also struck in the face.

Both women are in the ICU waiting to have surgery to remove the bullets lodged in their shoulders but are in stable condition. Debbie suffered a broken jaw and lacerated tongue from a bullet that went through her face.

The mother and daughter were sitting in the car, waiting on COVID-19 test results from an urgent care clinic off Highland Road, when the shooter opened fire on the vehicle.

The suspected shooter, Aaron Morgan, was arrested Sunday after allegedly killing his grandmother, stabbing his mother, and shooting three people while stealing a car in a grocery store parking lot.

