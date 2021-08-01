Grandmother killed in grandson's crime spree, deputies say; Four others hurt

BATON ROUGE - A violent chain of events unfolded Sunday morning, leaving an older woman dead, four others injured and a suspect hospitalized after deputies were forced to shoot the man in order to end a chaotic crime spree.

Good Samaritans may have helped keep the deaths from rising at one of three crime scenes tied to the tirade.

Deputies identified the older woman as Dianne Gafford. The suspect, Aaron Morgan, will be charged with his grandmother’s murder as well as the other shootings once released from the hospital, deputies said.

Gafford was about to celebrate her 79th birthday Thursday.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies said the ordeal started at a house in the Wimbledon neighborhood off of Perkins near Bluebonnet where Morgan, 28, killed his grandmother, later identified as Gafford, and stabbed his mother. The mother survived. Her name was not released.

The suspect fled the scene and ended up at the Alexander's grocery store parking lot on Highland Road. There, deputies said, Morgan stole a vehicle after shooting three people. Medics from a walk-in clinic in the parking lot helped treat the injured. The victims are expected to be okay, sheriff's deputies said.

From the parking lot, Morgan fled again and drove to the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Jefferson Highway where deputies said he abandoned the stolen vehicle and ran. Morgan pointed a gun at deputies, the sheriff's office said, and deputies fired. Morgan was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement on the situation, praising deputies, first responders and the walk-in clinic workers: "[Sunday] morning a terrible tragedy occurred in our community where several innocent people were injured and at least one person has died. While there is no longer an active threat thanks to the quick work of our first responders, our public safety agencies are still responding to this traumatic event. We are in communication with law enforcement as more details unfold. Please pray for those recovering from their injuries. Also, thank you to the good Samaritans who rushed in moments after the incident to render aid."

