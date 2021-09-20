86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One Houston officer killed, a second injured in Monday shooting

2 hours 15 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, September 20 2021 Sep 20, 2021 September 20, 2021 9:38 AM September 20, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

HOUSTON, Texas - Authorities in Texas say one Houston police officer was shot and killed while a second was injured by gunfire Monday morning. 

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deadly incident occurred while the officers were executing a warrant.

Gonzalez added that a possible suspect died at the scene.

Houston Police said the officers were taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

The other officer is in stable condition, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days