One Houston officer killed, a second injured in Monday shooting

HOUSTON, Texas - Authorities in Texas say one Houston police officer was shot and killed while a second was injured by gunfire Monday morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deadly incident occurred while the officers were executing a warrant.

Two officers shot while executing a warrant. Both taken to hospitals. One possible suspect deceased on scene. #HouNews https://t.co/MB9lxQcYk4 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2021

Gonzalez added that a possible suspect died at the scene.

Houston Police said the officers were taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.