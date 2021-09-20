86°
Latest Weather Blog
One Houston officer killed, a second injured in Monday shooting
HOUSTON, Texas - Authorities in Texas say one Houston police officer was shot and killed while a second was injured by gunfire Monday morning.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deadly incident occurred while the officers were executing a warrant.
Two officers shot while executing a warrant. Both taken to hospitals. One possible suspect deceased on scene. #HouNews https://t.co/MB9lxQcYk4— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2021
Gonzalez added that a possible suspect died at the scene.
Houston Police said the officers were taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.
Officers will be transported to @memorialhermann Texas Medical Center.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2021
Trending News
The other officer is in stable condition, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Pfizer says its vaccine is safe for children 5-11
-
Volcano eruption in Spain's Canary Islands destroys dozens of homes
-
Pfizer says its vaccine is effective for children ages 5-11
-
'DSNAP' food program starts Monday
-
News 2 Geaux: Hayley Arceneaux and SpaceX team complete two missions