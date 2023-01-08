Two arrested for kidnapping, robbery over drug debt

Dexter Marshall (left) and Christopher Smith (right) were arrested for aggravated kidnapping and attempted robbery on Jan. 10, 2018.

BATON ROUGE - Two men have been arrested for an attempted robbery and kidnapping Wednesday morning.

The victim was driving in the intersection of Airline Highway and Choctaw Drive when he was flagged down by two suspects. The suspects were identified as 28-year-old Dexter Marshall and 26-year-old Christopher Smith.

According to the affidavit, the male victim stopped his car and let Marshall and Smith in. Once in the vehicle, Marshall pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and ordered the victim to drive to the Chase Bank on Monterrey Boulevard. He was told to withdraw money and give it to the suspects.

As the victim entered the bank alone, he told the teller to call police because he was being robbed. When officers arrived at the scene, they took Smith into custody. Marshall fled on foot, but was apprehended in a field next to the bank

According to the affidavit, the victim admitted to knowing the men. He also told authorities that he owed Smith $30 from a previous marijuana purchase.

The two suspects were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. They are charged with attempted robbery and aggravated kidnapping.