Twelve-year-old gets the birthday surprise of her life: her own float in Wearin' of the Green

BATON ROUGE - One twelve-year-old is amazed after her parents surprised her with a special birthday float for Wearin' of the Green this year.

"I thought it was just too crazy to happen," Lilly Woodard said after her parents gave her the birthday surprise of her life.

On March 12th, the day of her birthday, her parents set the float right in the middle of their front yard. When Lilly woke up, they were more than excited to let her in on the big surprise.

It started after her father, TJ Woodard, had briefly mentioned the idea. What was initially a thought turned into something Lilly knew she'd want more than anything else this year.

However, her parents didn't think they'd be able to make it happen. Knowing it'd be a moment she would cherish, they made sure it did.

The Woodard family has walked the parade for many years. The first time they took Lilly to Wearing of the Green, they were pushing her in a stroller. Growing up on the parade scene, riding the route will be even more special.

Working to finish up designs and decoration, Lilly's Lucky Charm Krewe will be at the back end of the parade lineup come this Saturday. In addition to the St Patty's Day celebration, they will be hosting her birthday on the float as the parade rolls on.