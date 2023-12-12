Tuesday PM Forecast: temperatures moderating, add some clouds

Temperatures will slowly moderate through the remainder of the week. While heaters and jackets will still be needed in the mornings, frost should no longer be an issue.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Just a few clouds will mix into skies overnight. An easterly wind shift will keep the bottom from falling out on temperatures and so lows will stop near 40 degrees. If any patchy frost can develop, it would be in rural areas well north and east of Baton Rouge, closer to southwest Mississippi. With highs near 65 degrees, Wednesday will feature a few more clouds than previous days. However, still expect to see plenty of sun and blue sky.

Up Next: Thursday will be the first day of the week with temperatures going above average with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Still, a mix of sun and clouds is expected.

By Friday, a low pressure storm system will take shape in the Midwest. As it closes in on the fair weather high pressure system in the Southeast, winds will increase. Expect a steady east breeze of 15-25mph, with higher speeds near the coast. These winds could cause some water to pile up on east facing coastlines and offshore waves of 10-12 feet. Through Friday evening, clouds will increase with little more than a stray shower. As that storm system passes through on Saturday, a period of light rain or scattered showers is expected. Thunderstorms are not likely. Outdoor plans may notch a few dry hours but overall, it will be dreary and cool with highs in the low 60s. The precipitation will wrap up around Sunday morning leaving behind less than an inch for most. Sunday afternoon will see some clearing with highs staying in the low 60s.

– Josh

