Tuesday PM Forecast: looking ahead to unsettled weather for the holidays

While the remainder of the workweek looks largely quiet, unsettled weather will arrive as we approach the holidays. Those hoping for a cold Christmas will not get their wish this year.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The chill will be held in check every so slightly overnight as some mid to high level clouds serve to insulate the ground just a bit. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s. Lingering clouds early on Wednesday will give way to increasing sun during the afternoon. High temperatures will return to the mid 60s—near average for the time of year.

Up Next: A warming trend will kick into gear as we move into the end of the week. High temperatures will make it into the upper 60s by Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures will gradually move warmer as well from the 40s to the 50s Thursday and Friday consecutively. Clouds will begin to increase late Thursday and really thicken on Friday. The end of the week will mark the beginning of a run of unsettled weather which will likely last right through Christmas. Some showers become possible late Friday and a few periods of rain will occur Saturday through Monday. Christmas Eve looks like it will have the highest rain coverage and rates of the three days at this point. By the end of Christmas Day, about 1-3 inches of rain is expected around the area. A cold front may finally swing through and end the wet stretch early next week.

