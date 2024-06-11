Tuesday PM Forecast: lawns less soggy as temperatures soar

As a result of the stalled front being near the Louisiana coastline, most humidity and precipitation will stay further south of I-10. This will come to an end on Father’s Day when we will see a chance of rain.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight will be partly cloudy and mild but perhaps a touch less humid for the time of year. Lows will be in the low 70s. Our Wednesday will begin with sunshine, and will dominate throughout. Highs will be reaching in the low to mid 90s.

Up Next: As we progress throughout the workweek, the trend of drier weather will continue. Lower humidity at the surface and less moisture in the atmosphere should limit the number of showers and thunderstorms but also bring up temperatures to near records. This trend will take a left turn by Sunday, Father’s Day, when moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will start to increase rain chances. Temperatures will drop to the lower 90s as tropical moisture surges into the region. At the least, we can expect an uptick in the number of showers and thunderstorms around each day. We are still far out of assuming exact details, but be sure to stay in touch with the Storm Station as we monitor this next impact.

The Tropics: A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the eastern portion of the Gulf of Mexico moving toward the Florida coastline. Conditions will be unfavorable for development over the next 48 hours, but there is a low chance of some tropical formation over the next 5 days, especially as that system emerges over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. This will not impact the local area at all.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.