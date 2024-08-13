Tuesday PM Forecast: full steam ahead

If you are sick of the heat, at least we are more than halfway between our normal first and last 90° day. Another run of advisories is underway. You can expect a feels-like temperature peaking over 108° each afternoon this week. No single day will bring better than 20% rain coverage.

A * HEAT ADVISORY* is in effect from 10am to 7pm Wednesday for areas south of the Mississippi State Line, as feels-like temperatures over 108 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures will combine with moderate humidity and could possibly cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, and when possible, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, avoid afternoon sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* will be in effect again on Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Ozone Advisory Day for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee Parishes for the rest of today and again on Tuesday. The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Please take whatever voluntary steps you can to reduce emissions that contribute to ozone formation. Drive less and make sure your automobile is in good working condition. Make sure your gas cap is tight. Wait until after 6 PM to refuel your vehicle and use gas powered lawn equipment.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The mugginess is back and in full force. Expect low temperatures to dip north further than the upper 70s. Of course, any showers that managed to develop on Tuesday will be long gone after nightfall. Wednesday will bring more of the same. Early sun will send high temperatures into the upper 90s by early afternoon. Humidity will push feels-like temperatures over 108 degrees. Some clouds will puff up and one or two could squeeze out a shower but measurable rain coverage will stay around 20 percent.

Up Next: The rest of the workweek will feature hot and humid conditions with a likely continuation of the daily heat alerts. Interestingly, the number of heat advisories will exceed the amount from the record breaking hot summer of 2023. However, to put that into perspective, last summer had just as many (28) of the more urgent heat warnings compared to just six so far this year—still above the normal amount but nowhere near 2023. As far as showers and thunderstorms go, we could use them, but many will not see them. Daily rain coverages will be around 20 percent. By the weekend, we could potentially see a touch more moisture and instability to increase chances nominally.

The Tropics: Hurricane Hunters have observed a quickly strengthening Ernesto in the Atlantic Ocean. Conditions will deteriorate across the Virgin Islands on Monday night. As of 4pm Tuesday, maximum sustained winds were peaking at 60mph as the storm pushed west-northwest at 18mph. The storm will turn northwest and then north will occur on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, likely not making a direct hit on Puerto Rico. Ernesto will continue to pick up steam as a hurricane across the western Atlantic Ocean and could become a major hurricane while approaching Bermuda this weekend.

– Josh

