Tuesday PM Forecast: Extreme heat threat to decrease as we transition to a wetter pattern

Temperatures will gradually tick off as we head towards the second half of the week. Wednesday will still be hot and humid but by the weekend, increased rainfall will bring relief from the extreme heat.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures will gradually drop off overnight, hitting a low temperature of 79 degrees early tomorrow morning before rebounding quickly. Sunshine early Wednesday will help warm temperatures back into the middle-90’s by the early afternoon hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day may be accompanied by an occasional passing shower or storm. Around 50% of the area will see rain on Wednesday. Winds over the next 24 hours will remain fairly light out of the southwest.

Up Next: We will finally catch a break from the extreme heat by the end of the week and into the weekend. The relief is brought to the area by a very weak summertime cold front that is moving across the country this week. As the front approaches the area on Thursday, it will send a surge of moisture to southern Louisiana, bringing scattered showers during the day with some lingering into the overnight as well. The front will then stall out over the state all weekend long, creating a much wetter pattern for the Capital Area. The uptick in rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures closer to average for the middle of July, in the lower 90’s each afternoon and middle-70’s for morning lows. The rain may impact any outdoor weekend plans, so check in with the Storm Station over the next few days as we get a better idea of exact rain timing.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.