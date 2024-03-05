Tuesday PM Forecast: Brief pause in rainfall, next system arrives Friday

Drier conditions take over for a couple of days, along with warmer temperatures. The pause in rainfall will come to an end by late week ahead of our next storm system.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Late day clearing leads to mostly clear skies on Tuesday evening. Less cloud cover, calm winds, and drenched soils from recent rain check off many of the ingredients in the fog formation checklist. As a result, be on the lookout for patchy areas of dense fog for the Wednesday morning drive. Overnight lows will be mild, in the low-60s. Wednesday will feature more sunshine. The additional sun will help push temperatures into the mid-80s by afternoon.

Up Next: Thursday looks like another nice day with a mixture of clouds and sun and highs in the low to mid-80s. Our next system sweeps across the country by late week, bringing a cold front along with it. Another round of showers and storms looks likely, which could affect outdoor plans such as LSU baseball. There are still indications pointing toward some strong storms on Friday. Keep in touch with the Storm Station as we begin to better understand the character of this system in the coming days.

For the weekend, we turn drier and cooler behind the cold front. Temperatures will close to average for early March with highs near 70° and lows in the 40s. Rain chances will be next to nothing also, which bodes well for outdoor activities.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

