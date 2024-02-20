Tuesday AM Forecast: Warm, above average temperatures for the next week

Beginning this afternoon, temperatures over the next week are expected above average both in the mornings and afternoons. There is still no significant rainmaker in the forecast over the next 7 days.

Today & Tonight: While morning lows all week will steadily increase, Tuesday morning remains chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. After daybreak, the air will quickly warm with a high temperature expected near 74° in the Baton Rouge area. Skies remain sunny with a few high clouds today and winds out of the south remain light around 5 mph. Tonight, we will see some clouds move in, resulting in morning temperatures early Wednesday in the upper 40s. Patchy fog could limit visibility for the Wednesday morning commute as a result of increasing dewpoints.

Up Next: Warmest temperatures of the week are expected Wednesday and Thursday afternoon as forecasted highs near the 80° mark, more than 10° above average for the end of February. We will keep mostly sunny skies throughout the day Wednesday with a switch to mainly cloudy conditions beginning early Thursday morning. The increase in clouds is due to a cold front that will sweep across the state, unlike typical frontal systems, this one is not paired with enough moisture in the atmosphere to spur up a rain event. A few sprinkles during the day Thursday could occur but overall most will stay dry. There will be no significant cool down behind this front either and by Friday, the sun will dominate again and stick around all weekend. Weekend temperatures begin each morning in the 40s and will warm into 70s by the afternoon!

– Emma Kate Cowan

