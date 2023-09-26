Tuesday AM Forecast: A muggy morning followed by isolated storms this afternoon

Unlike yesterday, your morning commute will be dry and the chance to see an isolated shower or storm won't come until later today. It will be a warm and muggy Tuesday across southern Louisiana.

Today & Tonight: Skies will be partly sunny early today with high temperatures reaching the low 90s this afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will flare up later today and might affect your commute home from work with heavy patches of rain being the main trouble associated with these storms. Overnight lows will be in the 70s under partly cloudy skies. Humidity levels remain high to make for a muggy feel throughout the day and night.

Up Next: Wednesday will be partly sunny and considerably drier. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but most stay dry. As a result, high temperatures will climb a bit higher into the 90s. Look for a flip flop on Thursday with rain coverage bumping up just a touch. Friday through Monday are looking dry, however, this part of the forecast is a bit lower confidence than usual. As of now, your weekend afternoons are expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s with nights that are mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s. There are still no signs of a major cold front within the next seven to ten days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Philippe is moving west-northwest near 13mph with maximum sustained winds of 50mph. The storm will continue in this direction over the next few days with little change in strength. At this time, Philippe poses no threat to land.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and there is a ninety percent chance that a tropical depression will form within the next few days as the system moves west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.