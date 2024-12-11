58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three women wanted for alleged theft from Tanger Outlet store

2 hours 13 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, December 11 2024 Dec 11, 2024 December 11, 2024 11:59 AM December 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - Police are searching for three women accused of stealing merchandise from a store in Tanger Outlets. 

The theft happened at The Gap Outlet on Nov. 23. The three women were seen leaving the store without paying for the items and driving away in a white 2014 Hyundai Sonata. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 433-4050 or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days