Tiger Truck Stop, famous for viral camel-biting incident, will stop showcasing exotic animals

20 hours 34 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 July 14, 2020 11:00 PM July 14, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

GROSSE TETE - An area truck stop infamous for a bizarre encounter involving a woman and a camel last year will no longer put exotic animals on display.

The owner of the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete confirmed the change to WBRZ Wednesday. The announcement comes as ownership of the truck stop changes hands in the wake of its former owner retiring last month.

The business has been a tourist spot for decades due to it keeping exotic animals caged on its property, most famously a Bengal tiger named Tony.

The business most recently became home to a camel after Tony passed away in 2017.

That camel then drew national attention last year after it had a run-in with a woman who entered the enclosure to retrieve her dog. Video showed the camel sat on top of the woman, who in turn bit the animal's testicles in order to get the animal off of her. 

