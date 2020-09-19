74°
Latest Weather Blog
Truck in pond found in Central
CENTRAL - Central Fire Department responded to a vehicle in a pond in 23,000 block of Greenwell Springs Rd. this morning.
When fireman went into the water to see if anyone was inside they didn’t find anyone.
The EBRSO divers arrived to see if anyone was inside the vehicle and no one was inside.
The vehicle was all clear upon removal from the pond.
The driver was located at home after investigation by Central Police Department and EBRSO.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. adopting federal guidelines easing restrictions on nursing home visits
-
Louisiana teacher uses Joe Burrow and some presidential figures to practice social...
-
Doctor warns heat stroke can strike anyone at any time, despite age
-
BRPD to host memorial blood drive in honor of Denham Springs High's...
-
St. James bar owners ready to open up for business
Sports Video
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus
-
LSU's Neil Farrell opting back in for 2020 season
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal