Trooper charged in the beating death of Ronald Greene bonds out Monday
UNION PARISH - Kory York, one of the five troopers charged in the beating death of Ronald Greene, an unarmed Black man, bonded out of jail Monday days after being indicted on negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office.
York's attorney Mike Small released the following statement regarding the bonding out:
“Master Trooper Kory York voluntarily appeared today at the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office in Farmerville, Louisiana in connection with his recent indictment. After filling out the appropriate paperwork and posting a property bond in the amount of $60,000.00 Trooper York was released without incident. His arraignment date has been scheduled for February 22, 2023 in District Court in Farmerville, Louisiana.”
York was the only trooper to be charged with negligent homicide.
The other four troopers facing malfeasance and obstruction of justice charges in Greene's death bonded out either Monday or Tuesday.
