69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trial of man accused of killing Zachary officer begins with testimony from family, law enforcement officers

3 hours 28 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, October 05 2022 Oct 5, 2022 October 05, 2022 6:57 PM October 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - The trial for a 2018 killing of a reserve officer for the Zachary Police Department and Zachary Fire Chief began Wednesday with testimony from his widow and law enforcement officers. 

On March 12, 2018, Christopher Lawton was killed when the man wanted by authorities, Albert Franklin, allegedly ran over Lawton with a U-Haul truck and then fled the scene.

Wednesday, Franklin's trial for manslaughter began with testimonies from East Baton Rouge deputies, Zachary police officers, crime scene analysts and Lawton's wife. 

Trending News

The trial will resume Thursday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days