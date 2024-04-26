BR Sigma Alumnae Chapter hosting third annual Women's Empowerment Summit

BATON ROUGE - The BR Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting their third annual Women's Empowerment Summit Saturday.

The summit takes place from Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Avenue.

For more information and registration, check out their website.