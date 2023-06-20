Trash pile sitting at curb for weeks, neighbor tired of mess

BATON ROUGE - A pile of trash left behind by a tenant has been sitting at the curb in a Baton Rouge neighborhood for weeks. A neighbor tells 2 On Your Side that the items have been picked over and she is tired of pushing them out of the street.

There's wood furniture, a dresser, a toddler bed, mattress, boxes, and tree branches. A large pile of trash sits at the curb on Southland Court and it's been there since the beginning of May.

Sylvia Conner lives across the street and looks at the pile every day.

"It's a shame, it's terrible," Conner said.

Conner says the people living in the house moved out in April. The place was cleaned and what was left behind was moved to the curb where it's stayed.

"It's just not going anywhere," she said.

Several calls have been made to the leasing agent, who tells Conner that the trash will be picked up by Friday. It's something she says she's heard at least six times.

Conner has been told the trash will be hauled off, but since it hasn't been she filed a report with the City-Parish.

"It makes me feel like she don't care about our street."

All she wants is for the pile of junk to get out of her neighborhood.

"Clean up the mess, that's all I want is the mess to be cleaned up."

The leasing agent told 2 On Your Side that she'd call the property owner. At the time of this post the leasing agent had not called back.