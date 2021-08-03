Trash dumped at doors to city hall in feud over garbage collection

PORT ALLEN- A man who was so frustrated with the trash pickup in his neighborhood gathered his blocks' cans and dumped the contents at the front door of the city hall here.

The man, Jeremy Aguillard, ranted about why he did it on social media.

"I just dumped mine and all my neighbors garbage on the front steps of city hall and I encourage anyone else whoms [sic] trash was not picked up today to do the same. Time for change," a post read with Jeremy Aguillard's name.

Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee said they checked the building's cameras and found Aguillard showed up three different times on Saturday night dumping cans of trash on the front steps.

"I saw it on video and I was upset about it," Lee said.

Lee said Aguillard was issued a ticket for three counts of littering.

"It's a misdemeanor," Lee said. "He was charged with three counts because he drove by and placed on three different occasions three carts of trash on the front steps of city hall."

Lee said the City of Port Allen just entered into a contract renewal with Republic Services. The city switched to Republic five years ago due to bad reliability of their other trash provider, Lee said.

"The issue was and he didn't realize it, and he wasn't the only person," Lee said. "There were 100 customers in our city that had delay in trash service pickup. The main reason is they had a thunderstorm coming in, and they pulled the trucks off the road for the safety of employees."

Lee said as a result of this situation, he's scheduled a meeting with Republic Services to discuss it. However, he said there's no record in their files that Aguillard ever complained to the city about problems with trash collection.

He encouraged anyone that has an issue to contact his office.

We reached out to Republic Services for a comment on this story. They said they were looking into this issue.